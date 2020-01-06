Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,586,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,274. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

