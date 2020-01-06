Brokerages Anticipate KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KLA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,843,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $175.21 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.21.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

