Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

SON stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sonoco Products by 32.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

