Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.27. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,494,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.73. 32,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $76.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

