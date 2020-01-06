Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post $227.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the highest is $229.40 million. Zendesk reported sales of $172.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $813.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.90 million to $815.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $139,342.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,647.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $344,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,022.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,522 shares of company stock worth $6,030,834. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,652. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

