Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.99. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.32.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,321. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,651,959. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

