Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.41 Million

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $891.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.00 million and the highest is $899.14 million. Autodesk reported sales of $737.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.19.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.19. 8,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,680.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $187.89.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

