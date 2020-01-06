Brokerages Expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.27.

BLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,298. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 19.01% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

