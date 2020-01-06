Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.29. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

