Brokerages Set Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Price Target at $38.50

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Investments grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 16,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

