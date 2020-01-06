Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) PT at $136.71

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.71.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

CVX opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron has a 52-week low of $109.47 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 300,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

