Brokerages Set Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Target Price at $55.83

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIDX. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EIDX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

