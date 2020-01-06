Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $33.88

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $439,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,665 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.9% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

