Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $83.06

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,372,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 74.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,766,000 after acquiring an additional 260,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,935,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

