Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $21.53

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at $421,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $240,332. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,516,000 after buying an additional 2,325,600 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $21,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

