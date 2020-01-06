Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) PT at C$12.19

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

MTL opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.73 million and a P/E ratio of -57.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

