Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $72.89

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $2,314,390.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 35.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

