Brokerages Set QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $88.01

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock worth $9,165,172 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,200,669,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

