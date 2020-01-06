Brokerages Set RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT at $20.25

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,699,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

