Brokerages Set ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Target Price at $36.00

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SCSC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,320. The stock has a market cap of $930.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 74.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

