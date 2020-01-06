Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $115.31

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $126.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

