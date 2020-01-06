Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,511,000 after acquiring an additional 707,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,657,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,958,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

