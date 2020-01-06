Brokers Offer Predictions for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

CVGI stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 283,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

