Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of BRKR opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 107.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

