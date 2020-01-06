C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Down 4.6%

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.66 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), 143,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,701% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

In other C4X Discovery news, insider Clive Dix purchased 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £20,000.10 ($26,309.00).

C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

