Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,339.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,339.60.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614 shares of company stock worth $2,283,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,533.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,515.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $819.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,569.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

