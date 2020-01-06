Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.23, 8,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of $25.30 million and a P/E ratio of 76.88.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Caldwell Partners International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 562.50%.

About Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

