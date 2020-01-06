Callisto Network Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $83,920.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.01868577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064767 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,301,198,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,255,018,914 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

