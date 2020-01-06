carVertical (CV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,127.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $75,127.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.01531349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00126798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

