Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of CWST opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

