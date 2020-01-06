Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

CSTL opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,813,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $963,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

