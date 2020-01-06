Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 411945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $318,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

