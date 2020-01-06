Cathay General Bancorp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CATY opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 240,968 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 150,620 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.