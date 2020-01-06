Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.24

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.24 and last traded at $119.80, with a volume of 9592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

