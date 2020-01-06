CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 87.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,108 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 357.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in CDK Global by 13.7% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 60,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CDK Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

