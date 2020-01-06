Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Monday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.54 and a 200-day moving average of €4.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

