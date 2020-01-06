Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Celsion has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.63.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. Analysts predict that Celsion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

