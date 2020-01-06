Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 4,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,724. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

