Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Centene by 233.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,874,000 after buying an additional 9,795,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 111.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,873 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.78. 247,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

