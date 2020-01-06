Centric Wealth Management Acquires 166 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.19.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.38. 109,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,964. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $134.52 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

