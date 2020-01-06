Centric Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $12,986,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.34. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $169.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

