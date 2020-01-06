Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$39.06 on Monday. 23,859,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $285.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

