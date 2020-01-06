Centric Wealth Management Buys 7,555 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 232.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $9,804,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. 367,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.