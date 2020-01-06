Centric Wealth Management Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of URI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.21. 26,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.