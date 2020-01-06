Centric Wealth Management Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.21. 447,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.47 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.