Centric Wealth Management Has $927,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 256,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

