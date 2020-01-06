Centric Wealth Management Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.63. 10,046,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,338,342. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

