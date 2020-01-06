Centric Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,948. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.