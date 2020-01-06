Centric Wealth Management Invests $643,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,545,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,602,000 after buying an additional 575,781 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.70. 16,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,297. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

