Centric Wealth Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 409.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 142.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,575,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 48.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 428,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,003. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

